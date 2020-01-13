West Milford senior killed crossing road in Oakland

Township resident Nina Weil, 76, died Jan. 10 after being hit by a car in the Borough of Oakland, police said Monday.

According to Oakland police, Weil tried to cross Ramapo Valley Road near the Elm Street intersection around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 when she was hit by a 2006 Toyota Carolla driven by an Otisville, New York resident.

Oakland police officers, the Oakland First Aid Squad, the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, and a paramedic unit from Valley Hospital responded to the scene and began rescue efforts on the senior.

Weil died shortly after reaching St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, police said.

According to police, the driver of the Carolla stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Oakland Police Department’s detective Bureau, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department.