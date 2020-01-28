Basket continues to dominate the court for Felician University

WMHS 2019 graduate and basketball sensation Josiah Basket is continuing to excite audiences on the Felician University court.

The freshman has been selected as the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Men's Basketball Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row, ending Jan. 26, the CACC announced Monday.

According to a press release from the school, Basket, a 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard, made nine of 14 three-point field-goal attempts and shot 61 percent overall from the floor during a 1-1 week for Felician, with both games part of conference action.

He was 5 for 5 from distance and tallied 19 points during a Jan. 21 loss at Caldwell University.

He then scored 17 points with a season-high three assists as the Golden Falcons defeated Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday in Rutherford, according to the release.

For the week, Basket averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Basket is a 2019 graduate of West Milford High School, where he scored more than 1,000 points in his four years there.

For Felician this season, he has played in 16 games, and is averaging 6.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11.5 minutes.

He has taken over the CACC lead in three-point field-goal percentage at .489 (23 for 47), according to the release.

Felician (6-12, 4-6 CACC) is guided by fifth-year head coach Ivan Lewis.

Basket and the Golden Falcons were next scheduled to play on Wednesday, hosting Dominican (N.Y.) College at Job Gymnasium in Rutherford.

According to the release, Felician University engages more than 2,400 undergraduate, graduate, and adult students through programs in Arts and Sciences, Business, Nursing, and Education.

Felician sponsors 14 varsity intercollegiate sports that compete at the NCAA Division II level.