Boys basketball team logs first win of the season over Lakeland

The West Milford High School boys’ basketball team got its first win of the season over Lakeland High School on Jan. 16.

It was a close first half, with the score 23-22 at the break in favor of Lakeland before the Highlanders were able to pull ahead in the second half.

The final score was 52-51.

Sophomore Chris Albar led the way with 14 points in the game, while senior teammate Kevin DeRaffele was just behind him with 13.

Danny Woodcock and Andy Jerez chipped in with eight points apiece as well.

Going into the game, West Milford was coming off of an 81-57 loss to Fair Lawn, its eighth consecutive to start the season.

The Highlanders followed up its win over Lakeland with a couple of losses, the last to Indian Hills High School in Oakland on Jan. 21.

The final score was 86-67.

West Milford (1-9) wanted to get back in the win column on Jan. 23, when the team was scheduled to play Passaic at home.