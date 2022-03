Over 60 girls from across New Jersey came to West Milford High School on Saturday, March 5, for the town’s first Girls Wrestling Tournament. The tournament was for female wrestlers in grades K-8. Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, but dedicated tournaments are scarce in the state. Several girls from West Milford participated, including Adriana Yodice, Gabriella Carbone and Ashlyn Newton from West Milford Junior Wrestling (pictured),