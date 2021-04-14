For West Milford baseball, the wait is over

The long, strenuous wait is just about over and it’s time for the West Milford High School baseball program to play ball.

“The Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 season,’’ West Milford Head Coach Joe Jordan said. “When West Milford plays Kennedy on opening day on April 19, 2021, it will be the first official game West Milford has played in 696 days.’’

Key returning student athletes to the varsity line up for the Highlanders include Christian Aiello (senior, pitcher) and Luke Milko (senior, outfielder).

“Christian Aiello and Luke Milko are the only two players returning with varsity experience from the 2019 team that won the Big North Conference Independence (Division) championship,’’ Jordan said. “Of course, we will look to Christian and Luke to be leaders given they are the only players returning with varsity experience but it’s an opportunity for any player to step up and lead since the season was lost last year and we are starting with almost a complete blank slate.’’

Among the promising newcomers to the varsity level for West Milford are Rob Markson (senior, catcher), Jack Leonard (senior, second base), Dylan DeFreese (senior, infielder), Aksel Malatak (senior, outfielder), Joe Palminteri (junior, outfielder and utility player), Kyle Bednarski (junior, first base and pitcher), Kai Foster (junior, infielder), Cody Eldridge (junior, pitcher and infielder), Collin Goldberg (junior, pitcher and first base) and Nick Lamothe (junior, second base).

“Our goals never change from winning championships,’’ Jordan said. “I know it’s maybe a cliché’ but I’ve never believed in lowering our expectations as a program whatever the circumstances are. We’ve developed high standards and we want our student athletes to work as hard as they can to reach those standards.

“This season is, of course, very different given we didn’t have a season last year to base anything off of, so the process to those goals may require some more time and patience, but they don’t change.’’

In 2019, the Highlanders tallied an overall record of 14-7, with a mark of 8-2 in in the Big North Conference Independence Division. West Milford competes in the Independence Division with Lakeland, Fair Lawn, Wayne Hills, Wayne Valley and Passaic Valley.

“It’s hard to say so I would say (where we stand within the Division) we are in the middle somewhere,’’ Jordan said. “We have some pieces that really have great potential and have an ace in Aiello. If we grow up quick, I think the outlook can change in a positive way.

“It’s wide open,” the coach added. “I think all teams are all in the same situation with many new players so it’s hard to predict how things play out. Check back with me in June and I can give a more accurate answer. ‘’