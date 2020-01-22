Girls on the Run registering for spring season and coaching

Registration for the Girls on the Run New Jersey North spring season opens on Jan. 27.

The organization is actively seeking coaches for its sites.

More coaches will enable them to offer more teams and meet their goal of serving all girls who want to participate.

Girls on the Run is an after school program that combines curriculum with sport aimed at building self esteem and confidence in young girls between 3rd and 5th grade.

Throughout the 10 week season, the girls will discuss such topics such as body image, popularity, gossiping, choosing our friends, conflict resolution and much more.

The girls will develop their character, competence and feel confident in who they are, creating positive connections with peers and adults while making a meaningful contribution to their community.

The curriculum is also combined with the sport of running.

The running activities are used as a medium for teaching life skills and promoting healthy outcomes, while coming together as a team to support one another.

At the conclusion of the program, the girls will join other teams to celebrate their accomplishments with a celebratory 5k.

Volunteers are the backbone of Girls on the Run, according to the organization.

Coaching for Girls on the Run is a rewarding opportunity that requires a commitment of 1.5 hours, twice a week, for 10 weeks.

All coaches will receive a guaranteed team placement for their daughter.

Three spring sites are available in West Milford

Local Spring Sites

Upper Greenwood Lake School Monday and Thursday 3-4:30 p.m.(3rd-5th grade)

West Milford Presbyterian Church Monday and Wednesday 4-5:30 p.m. (3rd-5th grade)

West Milford Recreation Center Monday and Thursday 4-5:30 p.m. (3rd-5th grade)

Ringwood E. G. Hewitt Intermediate School Tuesday and Thursday 3:30-5 p.m. (3rd-5th grade)

The GOTR season will begin on March 9 and conclude with the GOTR 5k on May 16 in Sparta.

More information is available on its website, www.gotrnjn.org, or by email at info@gotrnjn.org.