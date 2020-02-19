Highlanders basketball team split week's games

With its home victory over Park Ridge on Monday, the West Milford High School boys’ basketball team split its games over the past week.

It was a close contest, with the Highlanders leading by just two at the break before they were able to hold on for the 61-56 win in the second half.

Senior Kevin DeRaffele continued his strong season, getting a double-double in the victory with his team-high 18 points and 18 rebounds.

DeRaffele filled out the stat sheet with five assists, two blocks, and two steals.

Sophomore Chris Albar added another 15 points along with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while teammate Danny Woodcock scored 13.

Going into the win, West Milford was coming off of a couple losses, the first to Passaic Valley on Feb. 13 and the second to Wayne Hills on Feb. 15.

Both losses came at home.

DeRaffele led the team in scoring against Wayne Hills with his 20 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds and recording three assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Albar chipped in with 15 points in the losing effort and teammate Justin Spagnuolo had a strong game as well, with his nine points and eight rebounds.

In the end, though, it wasn’t enough as Wayne Hills was able to come away with the 64-54 win.

DeRaffele had another double-double (22 points, 13 rebounds) against Passaic Valley while both Woodcock (17 points) and Spagnuolo (12 rebounds) were also major contributors.

The result, however, was ultimately the same with the Hornets winning 70-54.

Before the Passaic Valley loss, the Highlanders earned its third win of the season over Lakeland on Feb. 11.

That game took place at home and the final score was 74-66.

DeRaffele led the team yet again with his 26 points in the win, adding eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks as well.

Woodcock added another 13 points, while Albar wasn’t far behind with ten.

The Highlanders (4-18) were looking to make it two wins in a row Feb. 20, when the team was scheduled to face Bergen Tech at home.