Highlanders basketball teams yielding mixed results

The West Milford High School basketball teams continue to show mixed results, with the girls adding a couple more wins to its record and the boys still looking for its first victory.

The Lady Highlanders’ Jan. 11 victory over Vernon was the third of the season.

The team dominated the first half, outscoring the Vikings 33-7, culminating in a 46-21 win.

Senior forward Ashley Jacobs led the way with 15 points.

Going into the game, West Milford was coming off a couple of away losses, the first to Ramapo and the second to Wayne Valley.

It was the second time in the season that the team responded to two consecutive losses with a big win, as the Lady Highlanders beat Wayne Hills after stringing together its first two losses of the season following the opener.

Jacobs led the way with 19 points in that Jan. 3 win over Wayne Hills as well, while sophomore point guard Rachel Chandler wasn’t far behind with 13.

The girl’s squad (3-4) was looking to make it two wins in a row on Jan. 20, when they were scheduled to stay at home against the visiting Passaic Valley.

The boy’s squad, meanwhile, is looking to get its so far winless season back on track after losing to Wayne Valley at home on Jan 9.

The Indians took a 26-7 lead in the first quarter of that game and the Highlanders were never able to recover.

The final score was 81-31.

Sophomore Chris Albar led West Milford with 11 points.

The loss brought the team’s record to 0-6 heading into a Jan. 12 matchup with Roxbury in Roxbury.

The Highlanders’ previous losses came against Pequannock, Jefferson, Wayne Hills, and Mahwah.