Highlanders bowling reached semifinal in tourney

The West Milford High School co-ed bowling team reached the semifinals of the New Year’s Team Championships at Lodi Lanes on Jan. 4.

The Highlanders made it through the initial qualifying round, in which the top eight teams advanced, before going on to defeat Warren Tech 2-0 in the best-of-three quarterfinal round.

That led to a matchup with Mahwah in the semifinals, where the Thunderbirds were able to move to the final round with the 2-0 win.

The semifinals were also a best-of-three setup and Mahwah would go on to lose to North Bergen in the finals.

Going into the New Year’s Team Championships, West Milford was coming off of a 7-0 win over Lakeland Regional High School.

The Highlanders shot an impressive 943 in the second game of that Dec. 18 match, led by RJ Utter’s 289.

Teammate Collin Goldberg also bowled a 247 and 258 in the match.

That victory made it three wins in a row to start the season entering the New Year’s Team Championships.

The Highlanders looked to bounce back from the tournament exit on Jan. 9, when the team was scheduled to take on Bergen County Technical High School at home.