Highlanders boys’ basketball go 1-1 during week of Feb. 20

The West Milford High School boys’ basketball team beat Bergen Tech at home on Feb. 20, making it one win and one loss for the week.

It was a tight game from the start against Bergen Tech, with the Highlanders holding onto just a one-point lead at the half.

It was more of the same in the second half and, with the score tied at 63 at the end of regulation, the game went into overtime.

That’s when West Milford was able to outscore the Knights 13-7 for the 76-70 victory.

Senior Kevin DeRaffele had another impressive outing, recording yet another double-double with his 26 points and ten rebounds.

DeRaffele also had nine assists and four blocks.

Fellow senior Danny Woodcock had a strong game as well with his 15 points and three rebounds, while teammate Andy Jerez scored 18 points to go with his seven rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Chris Albar chipped in with eight points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Going into the win over Bergen Tech, the Highlanders were coming off of a 78-63 away loss to DePaul.

DeRaffele led West Milford in scoring in the losing effort once again with his 17 points and filled out the stat sheet with five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Teammate Justin Spagnuolo also recorded a double-double in the game with 13 points and team-high ten rebounds.

The Highlanders (5-19) were looking to make it two wins in a row on Feb. 25, when the team was scheduled to travel to River Dell High School to play the Golden Hawks.