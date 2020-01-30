Highlanders boys basketball looking to bounce back

The West Milford High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t keep up with Wayne Valley in Wayne on Jan. 28, losing by a final score of 73-48.

It was still just a one-point game at the end of the first quarter before the Indians started to pull away in the second, taking a 33-24 lead to halftime.

A dominant 29-10 third quarter solidified the win for Wayne Valley.

Senior Kevin DeRaffele led the Highlanders in scoring with a game-high 21 points in the losing effort, while sophomore Chris Albar added seven more.

Going into the Jan. 28 game, West Milford was coming off of another away loss, this one to Demarest on Saturday, Jan. 25.

While the final score against Demarest was 79-44, the Highlanders’ previous loss to Passaic was a much closer contest.

In that Jan. 23 game, West Milford was actually in the lead entering the fourth quarter by a score of 52-46.

The Indians, however, would outscore the Highlanders 25-11 in the final period to take the 71-63 win.

West Milford’s latest loss to Wayne Valley made it five in a row following the team’s first win of the season over Lakeland on Jan. 16.

The Highlanders (1-13) were looking to get back in the win column on Jan. 30, when the team was scheduled to play Pompton Lakes at home.