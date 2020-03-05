Highlanders boys basketball lose last two games of season

The West Milford High School boys’ basketball team lost a tight contest at Kinnelon High School on Feb. 28, by a final score of 51-50.

That marks the final game of the season for the Highlanders, giving the team a record of 5-21 for the year.

West Milford was actually leading for much of the game against Kinnelon, taking a 27-19 halftime advantage and holding onto a seven-point lead until the fourth quarter.

In the end, though, it wasn’t enough as the Colts were able to come back for the victory.

Highlander senior Danny Woodcock led the team in scoring with 15 points, while fellow senior Kevin DeRaffele capped off his impressive season with 11 points of his own in his final game as a Highlander.

West Milford was coming off of another away loss going into the game against Kinnelon, that one to River Dell on Feb. 25.

That wasn’t nearly as tight a contest, as the Golden Hawks were able to build a commanding 36-17 lead by the half.

The final score was 69-53.

DeRaffele put in another strong performance in the losing effort, scoring a team-high 32 points to go with his 12 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

Woodcock also chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds in his final game playing for the school.

Now, it’s onto next season for West Milford (5-21) and first-year Head Coach Timothy McClurg.