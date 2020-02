West Milford. Junior wrestlers Lorenzo Andrade and Nicholas Carbone recently qualified for the USAW-NJ Scholastic State Championships. Six other WMJW wrestlers, Jonathan Andrade, Nate Ford, Cameron Leslie, Ben Marchetto, Spencer Ribitzki and Marco Yodice qualified for the championship tournament. West Milford Junior Wrestling is also a proud supporter of girls wrestling. Pictured are Chase Curving, Ariana Canipe, Gabriella Carbone and Adriana Yodice at the Spartan Novice tournament in January.