Junior wrestlers win first trophy of season at home

The West Milford Junior Wrestling varsity team won the Pin Cancer Dual Meet trophy on Dec. 15, for the second year in a row.

In addition to winning the trophy, the team also raised $260 for the Pin Cancer Foundation.

The team dominated its home meet to win both matches against Butler-Bloomingdale and Newton.

West Milford beat Butler-Bloomingdale 79-31 and Newton 67-46.

“I’m so proud of our kids,” Head Coach Dustin McConnell said. “They all gave 100 percent and it shows. The Pin Cancer trophy stays home where it belongs.”

West Milford hosts the Pin Cancer event annually to start its season.

The program has over 75 wrestlers comprised of boys and girls in grades K-8, competing in a variety of matches and tournaments through March.

McConnell is looking forward to what’s still to come.

“I don’t care if we win or lose,” he said, “Just give 100 percent and great things will happen.”