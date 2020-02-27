Lady Highlanders basketball log mixed week with Feb. 21 loss

The West Milford High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t keep up with Cresskill High School at home on Feb. 21, making it one win and one loss for the week.

Cresskill got off to a strong start, outscoring the Lady Highlanders 23-6 in the opening period.

West Milford was never able to recover, losing by a final score of 63-37.

Seniors Ashley Jacobs and Kristina Fedor both led the team in scoring in the losing effort with nine points apiece.

Cresskill junior Colleen McQuillen had 37 points and 11 rebounds in the game.

Going into the loss, the Lady Highlanders were coming off of a big win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack.

That Feb. 20 game was a tight contest through the first half, with the score 24-22 in favor of West Milford at the break.

The second half, however, was a different story with the Lady Highlanders outscoring Bergen Tech 18-6 in the third quarter en route to the 56-45 victory.

Jacobs once again shared the team lead in scoring with her 16 points, while junior guard Rory McCormick shared the lead this time with 16 of her own.

Sophomore Rachel Chandler wasn’t far behind with 13 points, while junior forward Amanda Gerold chipped in with eight.

The Lady Highlanders (9-14) were looking to bounce back on Feb. 25, when the team was scheduled to take on River Dell at home.