Lady Highlanders drop home game to Indian Hills, 42-32

The West Milford High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t come away with a win over Indian Hills at home on Jan. 21.

After going down 19-10 in the first half, the Lady Highlanders just wouldn’t give up, making multiple runs to chip away at the lead in the third quarter.

A huge three-pointer to close out the period got the score all the way down to 31-24, but it wasn’t enough in the end as the Braves were ultimately able to hold on for the 42-32 win.

Sophomore point guard Rachel Chandler led West Milford with 15 points in the game, while senior forward Ashley Jacobs wasn’t far behind with 13.

The loss makes it three in a row for the Lady Highlanders after losses to Lakeland High School and Fair Lawn.

Chandler led the team in scoring in the Lakeland game once again with 17, while junior Kristina Fedor led the way in the losing effort against Fair Lawn with 11.

The three losses followed two consecutive wins, the last coming against Passaic Valley on Jan. 13.

Fedor had a team-high 11 points in that tight 44-42 win as well.

West Milford (4-7) planned to bounce back on Jan. 23, when the Lady Highlanders were scheduled to travel to Passaic to play the Indians.