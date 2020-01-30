Lady Highlanders split games

The West Milford High School girls’ basketball team lost to Wayne Valley at home on Jan. 28, making it a win and a loss for the week.

It was a tight first half in that game, with the score tied at 18 at the break before the Indians were able to pull away in the third quarter.

Wayne Valley outscored the Lady Highlanders 20-8 in the period and West Milford was never able to recover.

The final score was 44-34.

Junior guard Rory McCormick led the Lady Highlanders in scoring with 16 points in the losing effort, while senior forward Ashley Jacobs wasn’t far behind with 10 of her own.

Sophomore point guard Rachel Chandler added another six points.

Going into the Jan. 28 loss, West Milford was coming off a big away win over Passaic in which the Lady Highlanders started strong and never looked back.

West Milford scored 17 points in the opening quarter to Passaic’s eight and the team took a 27-20 lead to halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Lady Highlanders were able to come away with the dominant 50-31 win.

Jacobs led the team in scoring in that contest with her 26 points, while Chandler added another 11.

West Milford (5-8) was looking to bounce back from the loss on Jan. 30, when the team was scheduled to travel to Wayne Hills High School to play the Patriots.