Local students score big in Elks 'Hoop Shoot' competition

The West Milford Elks held a "Hoop Shoot" contest in the school district in the late fall for children ages 8-13.

The top-scorers were then selected to represent the organization at the North District level of the competition at Park Ridge High School on Sunday Jan. 5.

The participants competed with the top scorers of seven other Elks lodges.

"We are proud to announce that West Milford was very well represented at the 'Elks North District Hoop Shoot,'" the organization said in a press release

Top finishers from the West Milford Elks team in the District competition were:

● 12/13 year old Girls - Laurel Space (2nd Place)

● 12/13 year old Boys - Jake Kelshaw (1st Place)

● 10/11 year old Girls - Ava Kelshaw (1st Place)

● 8/9 year old Girls - Sara Foley (2nd Place)

● 8/9 year old Boys - Jayden Juarbe (1st place)

First place winners went on to the NJ State Hoop Shoot Tournament in Plainfield on Sunday, Feb 9.

"Although no one from West Milford advanced to the next round at the state tournament, we are all proud of these great athletes," West Milford Elks Youth Activities Chairperson John Addice said in the release. "The Elks would like to thank the children, parents and especially the school district for making this a very successful event."