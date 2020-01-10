Mixed week for Highlanders basketball teams

It was an up-and-down week for West Milford High School basketball, with the girls adding another win to its record, while losing three, and the boys team dropping its last four.

The Lady Highlanders’ second win of the season came against Wayne Hills on Jan. 3.

It was a very tight first half, with West Milford taking just a one-point lead by the break, before the team was able to pull away in the second half.

The final score was 49-40.

Senior forward Ashley Jacobs led the way with 19 points in the game, while sophomore point guard Rachel Chandler wasn’t far behind with 13.

The win came after two consecutive losses following the Lady Highlanders’ season-opening victory over Mahwah.

West Milford first lost to Columbia High School on Dec. 27 by a final score of 37-27 before losing to Pequannock the next day in the consolation game of the Blue and Gold Tournament in Pompton Plains.

The Lady Highlanders started strong in that game, taking a 16-9 first quarter lead, but Pequannock was able to storm back for the 43-30 win.

That led to West Milford’s Jan. 3 win over Wayne Hills, but the Lady Highlanders followed that up with a 63-20 loss this past Saturday to Ramapo.

The team (2-3) was looking to bounce back Jan. 9, when they’re scheduled to travel to Wayne to play Wayne Valley.

The boy’s squad is also looking to get its season back on track after losing to Passaic Valley in Little Falls on Tuesday.

The Highlanders just couldn’t overcome dominant first and third quarters by the Hornets.

The final score was 67-46.

The loss brings the team’s record to 0-5 to start the season after losing to Pequannock, Jefferson, and Wayne Hills, since the season-opening loss to Mahwah.

The Highlanders looked to get its first win of the season Ja. 9, when the team was scheduled to play Wayne Valley at home.