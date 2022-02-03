Rebound champ and high hurdler were WMHS athletes of the week.

In West Milford High School girls basketball, senior Samantha Araujo grabbed 10 rebounds in this week’s game versus DePaul. In 14 contests this year, it was the eighth time she had double digit rebounds. She is the team’s leading rebounder and is one of the top rebounders in the league and county.

In winter track, Dan Janz had an amazing performance at the Passaic County Championships! He was 12th in the county in the 200 meters and FIRST in the 55 high hurdles! His contributions helped the boys team earn fifth place.