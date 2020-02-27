Rowing club hosting annual ‘Learn to Row’ program

The East Arm Rowing Club of Greenwood Lake will hold its Annual Learn to Row program starting Sunday, April 19.

Practices are scheduled once a week for six weeks and culminate in a sprint race on May 31.

Registration is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. on Saturday March 28 at the Alex Emodi Boat House located at 69 Sterling Road in Greenwood Lake.

Registrants will be able to tour the boat house, and will be given a brief introduction to the boats.

A fee of $130 per rower will cover one coaching practice per week and all boathouse and equipment use.

Rowers must commit to the six-week program, and must be available to race at 9 a.m. on race day Sunday May 31.

Participants can come with friends or will be paired with other rowers.

Men and women must be 18 years or older, in good health, able to swim, and able to lift 35-pounds overhead.

On-the-water training begins the week of Sunday April 19, and runs once a week, ending with a fun-filled day and a 500 meter sprint race on May 31.

Register online by downloading a registration form East Arm’s website: www.eastarm.org

For information visit the web info@eastarm.org or call (845) 477-3076.