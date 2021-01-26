Skaters take to the Glice at Crystal Springs

Glice, a synthetic ice made from polymer panels, is open for skating at the Crystal Springs Clubhouse.

The rink is touted as eco-friendly, all-weather, and hygienically safe. It is manufactured by Glice, a company based in Lucerne, Switzerland that gained some notice in 2017, when the Detroit Zoo installed a Glice rink. The idea took hold, and Glice now has 1,800 rinks worldwide.

On Martin Luther King Day, the rink at Crystal Springs was packed with beginners and skilled skaters alike, all braving the cold for a blast of old-fashioned outdoors fun. Country tunes played over the PA system. The rink area has two concession stands, a warming station with a cozy fire pit, and even an axe-throwing kiosk.

Skaters are required to put special skates provided by Crystal Springs before venturing onto the synthetic ice.

The rink is located at Crystal Springs Resort, 1 Wild Turkey Way, in Hamburg. It will be open until March 14, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends, 4 to 9 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 1 to 9 p.m. on Friday.