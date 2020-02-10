Special Olympic team names Destiny Gerety 'Athlete of the Month'

Destiny Gerety is the West Milford Special Olympics team "Athlete of the Month, the organization announced Monday.

Destiny is a graduate of West Milford High School and joined the team in 2009, the organization said in a press release Monday.

According to the release, Destiny is a gold, silver, and bronze medalist, participating in basketball and track and field.

She is a varsity letter holder and one of the team captains.

She also sits on the leadership committee.

Destiny was invited to sing at the opening ceremonies for the 2019 Special Olympics Summer Games which at The College of New Jersey, performing both “God Bless America" and “The National Anthem."

She was awarded the North Jersey Special Olympics Athlete of the Year for 2019, the release said.

"Destiny is a natural leader and cares for other athletes on her team and is always there to encourage and cheer them on, as well as other athletes on other teams," the release said. "She shows leadership, good sportsmanship and she is always willing to lend helping hand. Congratulations Destiny on being selected Athlete of the Month."