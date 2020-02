West Milford. Tyler Roer, a 7th grade student at Macopin Middle School, and resident of High Crest Lake, recently finished in the top five at the 12U YMCA state championship meet in Toms River as part of the Lakeland Hills Swim team. Tyler finished with two first place finishes, winning the 200-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle events. In addition, Tyler established two LHY 11/12 boys team records in the process and helped contribute to an overall LHY team victory.