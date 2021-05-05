Track. Run, Jr. Highlanders, run often, compete

The Jr. Highlanders opened their season at the Transy East Invitational in Paterson, competing against 25 of the top tri-state track and field clubs.

The Jr. Highlander Boys earned 190 points, finishing first overall, with eight first-place finishes, five second-place medals, seven third-place finished, four fourth-place medals, three fifth-place finishes and six sixth-place finishes.

The Jr. Highlander Girls earned 209 points, finishing second overall, with ten first-place medals, six second-place finishes, nine third-place medals, four fourth-place finishes; five fifth-place medals and one sixth-place finish.

“We came into this meet excited to start the season,” said Head Coach Matt Romeo. “We really only knew how hard our kids have worked for the last six weeks with no other expectations. Our kids competed hard in every event and performed beyond any first meet expectation.”

JHTC president Brian Leslie added: “We, as an organization, can’t express how proud we are of our team and the determination they exhibit day in and day out. The competition was no joke. These kids competed against teams, and individuals, from several states including Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and many more. These teams were elite and it showed.

“This is our fourth year running the program and to see our kids go toe to toe with these clubs shows how far we have come,” Leslie added. “Our success will continue to be determined by parental involvement, the programs dedication to the athletes and our athletes efforts. We couldn’t be more proud of them.”