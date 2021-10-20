Trout, Harvey named West Milford athletes of the week

The West Milford High School Athletic Dept. announced its Athletes of the Week for Oct. 11-16.

In girls soccer, Maddie Trout made her 100th save this season against a very tough Wayne Valley. Maddie always works extremely hard and is an awesome goalie. Her attitude and physical ability are incredible on and off the field.

In field hockey, captain Erin Harvey continued to step up and stand out defensively on the field. She helped the team earn three straight shutouts in a row this week!! Her intensity is contagious and she gets her team pumped up and ready to go.