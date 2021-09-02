West Milford. Archery instruction is on Parks & Rec Fall agenda

One of the programs offered by the West Milford Parks and Recreation Department this fall is archery instruction.

The sport that involves using a bow to shot arrows is mainly a competitive and recreational sport. Participants are referred to as archer or bowman.

Information to sign up for classes is available in the Parks and Recreation Department of the Township of West Milford Web Site – westmilford.org,

Since the program for adults running from Sept. 22 to Oct. 13 at Bubbling Springs Park has limited capacity it is important for interested people to not delay signing up. Cost is $120.

People must bring their own arm guard but all other equipment is provided. Class is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 17 and over.

There are two Saturday classes available for children aged 10 to 17. The four week program from Sept. 18 through Oct. 9 “Introduction to Archery” is for children aged 10 to 17 and costs $120. The Saturday classes are 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.at Bubbling Springs Park.

- Ann Genader