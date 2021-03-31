x
West Milford. Fifth-Grade Lady Highlanders win championship

| 31 Mar 2021 | 07:14
    On Wednesday, March 24, the Fifth Grade West Milford Lady Highlanders Basketball Team won the 2021 Championship. Coached by Jill Tyburczy, the girls had an undefeated season on their way to the championship win over Franklin Lakes. Photo provided by Bret Harmen.
