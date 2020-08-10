West Milford graduates weather shortened season

Although their season was cut short due to the deadly Covid-19 virus, several local student athletes competed in collegiate sports this spring season.

Paige Masiello was a right handed pitcher for the Rutgers University (Newark, NJ campus) softball team this year. Masiello started in one game and had a 3.00 earned run average for Rutgers. She struck out four batters.

In games played through March 10, the Scarlet Raiders had two wins, but of which occurred on their home field.

Chris Miller was a senior catcher for the Centenary College baseball team this year. Miller played in five games and started in four of them for Centenary. He had three hits, including a double. Miller also scored two runs and tallied six RBIs.

Through March 11, the Cyclones had four victories, all of which they earned on their home field. Miller is listed as an Independent Studies major.

Danielle Dellapi was a sophomore midfielder for the Ramapo College women’s lacrosse team this past season. Dellapi started in all four games and posted four goals for Ramapo.

In contests held through March 7, the Roadrunners had a 2-2 overall record. Dellapi is listed as a Psychology major.

Emily Haid was a junior midfielder for the Lebanon Valley College women’s lacrosse team this year. Haid played in two games and was tied for the team lead with four goals this past season.

Lebanon Valley competed in three games through March 11. Haid is listed as an Early Childhood and Education major.

Sean Kelemen was on the roster as a senior pitcher for the Ramapo College baseball squad this spring. Kelemen appeared in one game and earned a pitching victory for Ramapo.

The Roadrunners were 1-1 in games played through March 8. Kelemen is listed as a Business Administration major.

Raymond Gorny (West Milford High School) was on the roster as a freshman defender for the Kean University (Union, NJ) men’s lacrosse program this spring. Gorny competed in two games this year for Kean.

The Cougars had a 3-0 record in games played through March 7, with all three wins at home.