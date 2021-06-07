West Milford softball honors senior Highlanders

The West Milford softball team honores its seniors with a recognition ceremony on May 24.

Underclassmen Teammates decorated the varsity softball field with balloons and hand-made posters and photos of each of the senior players.

The seniors were escorted onto the field by their families. Each paused at home plate for a photo, then proceeded past their applauding underclassmen teammates lined up along the first and third baselines. They continued across the center of the field to the Pitcher’s mound, as Head Coach Nicole Gwinnett spoke of each player’s accomplishments on and off the field, and their post-graduation plans for the future.

Prompted by the continued applause and cheers from the crowd of spectators, the Coaches, Seniors and their families then posed for a final group photo together on the field.