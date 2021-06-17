West Milford. The success of the Jr. Highlander Track Club continues

The Jr. Highlander Track Club walked away from the June 6 AAU District Qualifier with tremendous success.

The District Qualifier took place on June 6 at the Lincoln Park Track in Jersey City. This Qualifier drew athletes from more than 20 teams across the state of New Jersey and is the qualifying meet for athletes to start progressing towards National events.

Despite the extreme heat, JHTC athletes showed up to compete. Jr. Highlander athletes ages 7-14 competed across 15 different Track and Field events, with each athlete competing in three to four events.

All of the program’s athletes who competed in the qualifier placed high enough to advance to the AAU Regional Meet during the weekend of June 25.

In addition to that amazing success, the program had many athletes medal in their events. The team finished the day with 22 Gold medals, 20 Silver medals and 21 Bronze medals.

“The dedication and drive these athletes display is evident in their successes,” said Sandra Balestrieri, Vice President of the program’s board.

Head Coach Matthew Romeo echoed Balestrieri’s sentiment: “While I am proud of all of the athletes and their drive for success, I’m even prouder of the teamwork and sportsmanship they all display. This is something they carry with them both inside and outside of the club.”

The team will next compete in the AAU Region 1 Qualifier that takes place in Jersey City at the end of June. This meet will include athletes from across the Northeast who will be competing for their chance to move onto Nationals.

“This track club is amazing and pushes athletes to reach their greatest potential,” Balestrieri said.

Athletes who place top si in the Regional meet next qualify to compete in Nationals, Nationals will take place in Houston, Texas, during the first week of August.

