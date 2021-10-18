West Milford X-C captains leading the way

There is still ample time and significant meets left to occur this season, but it’s already clear that the West Milford High School girls cross country program has reached great heights on the course.

The credit for the Highlanders’ success thus far should rightly be spread around-and that certainly includes the team captains, Emily Coppola and Lauren Frey. Coppola is a junior and Frey is a member of the sophomore class.

Andrea Jones, West Milford’s head coach definitely takes note of the ways in which both Coppola and Frey lead the way and the accomplishments that they’ve earned so far this year.

“They are both leaders on and off the cross country course,’’ Jones said. “Emily had placed in the top 20 in most of the Invitational’s of our season and has been my number two runner.

“Lauren has been in the top 10 of every race we have had this season and has been my number one runner. My captains have continually been improving their times and are working hard towards achieving their personal best times during our championship part of our season.’’

Coach Jones mentioned that both Frey and Coppola are leaders where it really counts, in the classroom.

“They both have been maintaining their grades this first marking period,’’ Jones said. “They are a student first when it comes to their academics.’’

Not surprisingly, the two captains are there to help guide their teammates to become the best runners possible on a regular basis.

“They help their teammates improve by holding them accountable for putting in the work to get better every day,’’ Jones said.

On Oct. 23, the Highlanders are scheduled to take part in the Lou Fraulo Meet. On Oct. 28, they are slated to compete in the (Passaic County Championship Meet at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park. The NJSIAA Sectional Meets get underway across the state on Nov. 6.

“Our team has had some great success by finishing second in our Conference only behind Lakeland,’’ Jones said. “We also came in second in the Brett Taylor Invitational a few weeks ago. We have a bright future and are hoping to finish well in the Counties and State Sectionals.

NOTES: The Highlanders placed second in the team scoring behind on Lakeland at the Big North Conference Independence Division Championships held at Darlington Park in Mahwah on Oct. 12. Frey placed eighth overall and first individually for West Milford. Coppola (16th), Ashley Czeczuga (17th) and Adison Arciniega (18th) all finished in the top 20 at the Independence Championships.