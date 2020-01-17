WMHS bowlers take first five matches of season

The West Milford High School varsity bowling team won its first five matches of the season, and continued to bowl strong going into their sixth match with Wayne Hills at the at Holiday Bowl in Oakland on Jan. 10.

The Highlanders had high hopes to come out on top in that match, but unfortunately fell short winning one of the three games.

The match with Wayne Hills could not have been any closer as they only missed the first game by one point.

The bowlers on the varsity team were; Amanda Finke bowling 203, 178, 243 averaging a 208, Shane Yodice bowling 173, 151, 142 averaging a 155, Collin Goldberg bowling 171, 168, 169 averaging a 170, and RJ Utter bowling 203, 246, 217 averaging a 222.

Mikey Nicholas could not be at the match on Friday but has made major contributions to the team’s first five winning matches.

The bowlers on the Junior Varsity team were Serena Kunz bowling 164, 137, 129 averaging a 143, Maxie Kunz bowling 145, 120, 142 averaging 136, Kallie Moore bowling 127, 133, 119 averaging 126, and Cam bowling 145, 156, averaging a 151.

Next match was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Bowler City in Hackensack.