WMHS bowlers take first place

West Milford continues to bowl its way to the top, going into the state sectionals winning 10 of 12 matches, including a first place finish Feb. 1 at the state sectionals in Hackensack.

The team took the top spot over 30 teams at the tournament.

Highlander RJ Utter received not only the highest scoring game award by bowling a 279, but also tied for highest bowling series during the match with a 732.

The team’s scores on Feb. 1 were, Amanda Finke with 168, 191, 220 (579), Mikey Nicholas with 192, 200, 214 (606), Shane Yodice with 235, 203, 185 (623), Collin Goldberg with 224, 257, 202 (683), and RJ Utter with 206, 247, 279 (732).

The team continues to work hard and is looking forward to the Team State Finals on Feb. 10 and the Individual State Finals on Feb. 14 at Bowlero in North Brunswick.