WMMFA cheer program registering for 2020-21

The West Milford Midget Football Association (WMMFA) competition cheerleaders just wrapped up a very exciting and successful season and are now setting its sights on an even more successful 2020-21, the organization said in a press release.

The release said that registrations are underway and it is forming partnerships with neighboring towns.

WMMFA entered three teams this year that placed in each of the eight competitions it entered for 2019-20 season.

The teams were successful primarily because of the amount of enthusiasm, hard word, dedication and team spirit invested into the season, embodying its motto "One Town, One Team, One Family," the organization said in the press release.

Looking to grow the WMMFA competition cheer family, the organization is excited to announce they will be joining forces with the cheerleading athletes of Butler Bloomingdale Youth Cheerleading (BBYC) for the upcoming competition cheer season taking on the motto "Two Towns, One Mission."

Serving local youth for more than 40 years, the WMMFA Cheerleading program is preparing to welcome boys and girls to both traditional field and competitive team cheer for the 2020-21, the organization said.

According to the group, it is the only local program that allows cheerleaders the opportunity to perform at football games in front of fans while also participating on a successful competition cheer team after the football season.

WMMFA's goal is to provide young athletes the opportunity to participate in team sports and activities in a safe and structured environment.

The organization recruits coaches with a vast amount of cheerleading experience who volunteer countless hours to develop fundamentals, choreography, stunting, dancing, and jumping skills with the children of the community.

According to the organization, the WMMFA recreational cheer family believes in community over competition and has invested in growing the prospering recreation program even more in 2020.

The cheerleaders support the West Milford Junior Highlander football teams on the sidelines and cheering them on from September through November while also showing off their choreographed routines as part of the halftime show.

Training begins on Aug. 1, with practice up to three nights a week during the month of August.

In addition, the WMMFA Competition Cheerleading program provides the football cheerleaders the opportunity to compete at local and regional cheerleading competitions against other recreation cheerleading teams in our area, the group said.

These athletes spend the extended season (November-February) focusing on building tumbling skills, learning level-appropriate stunts and mastering their routines in preparation for the start of the competition.

This extended season creates a positive environment and provides limitless opportunities to learn and grow, according to the organization.

Registration for the 2020-2021 season is now underway.

Upcoming registration dates are listed below, including a Meet and Greet on Saturday March 28 from 11-1 p.m. at the West Milford Recreation Center Gym 3.

Prospective cheerleaders can learn more about why WMMFA Cheerleading is a better fit and more inclusive than other upstart programs focused solely on competition cheer.

In-person registration dates, all to be held at the West Milford Public Library, located at 1470 Union Valley Road in West Milford from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday March 18, and Monday March 23.

For more information or to register online, visit www.WMMFA.com