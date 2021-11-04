Woodland Park. WMHS XC Teams score big at County Championships

The West Milford High School Cross Country Teams competed in the Passaic County Championships 5k Meet on Thursday, Oct 28, at the Garret Mountain Cross Country Course in Woodland Park, N.J.

The Girl’s Varsity Team (Lauren Frey, Emily Coppola, Jenna Hodgson, Ashley Czeczuga, Adison Arciniega, Keira McGovern and Madison Freideman) won third place over all other teams.

For individual achievements, Lauren Frey finished within the Top 10 runners to cross the finish line.

The Boy’s Varsity Team (Colin Menier, Francesco Petrosillo, Johnathan Basil, JD Jones, Michael Traverso, Matthew Lombardo and Mattias Eriksson) earned an impressive fifth place team finish.

For individual achievements, Colin Menier completed the race in third place.

For the JV Girl’s Race, Krista Keller finished in second place, and Mia Biancamano finished in fourth place. With fewer than five athletes competing on the team, they were unable to be scored as a team.

The JV Boy’s Team (Noah Traverso, Massimo Balestrieri, Wyatt Space, Tyler Meier, Matthew Woodard, Michael McCloskey, Evan Redl, Daniel Krautheim and James Gammon) won third place over all other teams.

Both Noah Traverso and Massimo Balestrieri finished within the Top 10.

Doc Braver North Jersey Frosh/JV Invitational

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Junior Varsity Teams competed in the Doc Braver North Jersey Frosh/JV Invitational 2021 at Darlington Park in Mahwah, N.J.

From the Boy’s JV Team, Michael Harrison won fourth place. Massimo Balestrieri and Wyatt Space finished within the Top 20 individuals.

The Boy’s JV Team (Michael Harrison, Massimo Balestrieri, Wyatt Space, Tyler Meier, Michael McCloskey, Daniel Krautheim and James Gammon) placed third overall among the teams.

For the Girl’s JV Team, Krista Keller, Mia Biancamano, and Annabeth Jones (returning from a recent injury) performed well for West Milford, scoring close to new individual personal records for the course. With fewer than five athletes competing for the team, they were unable to be scored as a team.

Next

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the West Milford Varsity Teams will compete in the NJSIAA North I Sectionals (State Sectionals) at the Garret Mountain course versus 75 other school teams.

- Patricia Keller