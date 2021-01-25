Editor’s note: U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) released the following statement on an executive order announced by President Biden to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement:

Withdrawing the United States from the historic Paris Agreement on climate change was a mistake, an abdication of American leadership on the world stage, and a setback for the united effort needed to keep our air and water clean. We must prioritize addressing the threat of climate change and work to mitigate the harm to our environment, our economy, and our communities. When it comes to clean air and water and a healthy environment, we cannot afford to look the other way.

Today, I applaud President Biden’s leadership in returning the United States to the Paris Agreement. While the rest of the world — like China — has already begun its transition to clean energy, we cannot let our economy get left behind, especially in the industries that will drive the future. By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, the United States can be the world’s leader in these industries and create millions of good paying jobs right here at home.

The Paris Agreement was signed by 197 countries in 2015, including the United States, committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of limiting global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius. The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2017.