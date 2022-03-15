Costs of marijuana revenue

Letter to the editor:

I was at the March 2nd West Milford council meeting, where ordinances regarding the cultivation and sale of marijuana were being discussed. The town needs to raise revenue for necessary expenses, and I was saddened to see the best solution to our revenue need is to put our residents in harm’s way by allowing this marijuana activity.

Yes, there will be revenue, but also a price to pay. This activity will cause excess traffic as people come to WM to buy and an increase in accidents caused by those who are high. What an unnecessary burden to our police force!

For those who have used marijuana in the past, ask yourself why did you start and why did you stop? The biggest question is do you want to put such painful decisions on future generations, or could we raise up that next generation to be better and smarter?

The truth is that West Milford needs more money to cover some important expenses. Let’s not allow that need to overshadow the health and well-being of the town. There must be a better way to raise funds. Before jumping into such a major decision, let’s consider some alternatives.

Respectfully,

Cheryl Decker

