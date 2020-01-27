Drink responsibly during Super Bowl

To the Editor:

This Sunday, Americans will turn their focus to one thing and one thing only: football.

That’s right – the most anticipated exhibition of the year is right around the corner, and fans everywhere are pulling out their jerseys, preparing game day snacks, and stocking up on their favorite beverages for the big game.

If your game day plans involve cracking open a Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer, enjoy responsibly and plan ahead for safe rides.

Whether you designate a driver, call a ride share service, or take public transportation, the important thing is that you – and those in your community – make it home from the festivities safely.

For more than 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking marketing efforts.

As a local beer distributor, Dana Distributors, Inc. is working alongside Anheuser-Busch to ensure that safety is the number one priority for Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties before and after the big game.

So this Sunday, don’t drop the ball.

Binge drinking and drunk driving are 100 percent preventable, and together we can ensure everyone ends the day with a win.

Because when it comes to responsible drinking, we’re all on the same team.

Tom Kennedy, General Sales Manager

Dana Distributors, Inc., Goshen