I am so humbled by all the support that I have received, not only in the lead-up to the election but on Election Day by all the people who took the time to reach out and vote for me.

I would like to thank my family and friends for their much needed support during the run up to Election Day. It was at times very exhausting but I just kept reminding myself why I chose to run and kept that goal in my mind.

I am looking forward to 2022 when I can take my seat alongside the other stakeholders and start the actual work of ensuring this district continues in the right direction of providing the best, safest, healthiest inclusive education to all the students.

I hope that I can be a voice for those that feel like they are not being heard.

A big congratulations to Kate Romeo and Terry Dwyer for securing another three years on the board.

Claire Lockwood

West Milford School Board