I want to express my heartfelt thanks for the overwhelming support from the West Milford voters.

I am honored and humbled that you have trust in me to help bring best practices to our school district for another three-year term.

I will prove my dedication and uphold my commitment to achieve the most effective outcomes for our children’s education.

West Milford is amazing and together with the administration, the other board members and the impressive teachers and staff we can make our school system even better.

I will continue to listen and advocate for those who feel misunderstood or unheard.

I want to extend my congratulations to Claire Lockwood and Terry Dwyer. I’m excited to work alongside both of you and the other members of our team to move our district forward toward excellence.

Sincerest thank you,

Kate Romeo

West Milford School Board