Santos, Brown Blaeuer, Fadden and Clark will bring positive change

If you are looking for positive change in government, I ask that you take a closer look at Wilson Santos for West Milford Town Council; Melissa Brown Blaeuer and Pamela Fadden for State Assembly; and Christine Clarke for State Senate.

Very importantly, all of these candidates are not ruled by partisan politics but are problem solvers who will put people first. Their willingness to work and find solutions to the challenges we face is critical if we are to move beyond divisiveness and work for the common good.

While these candidates share many progressive values, they each have a distinction that sets them apart. Melissa Brown Blaeuer is particularly notable as the first resident of West Milford in 50 years to run for state office. We could use her knowledge and commitment to our town in Trenton. Wilson Santos distinguished himself as the founding leader of the Highlands Success Center and its empowering work in our town. Pamela Fadden is a strong supporter of unions and Christine Clarke is particularly devoted to women’s rights and the environment.

Please allow me to quote Wilson Santos: “Let’s get it done for our families, our veterans, our seniors, our environment, our community. Time to roll up your sleeves and join in bringing true change, transparency, and leadership to our community.”

If you reject partisan politics that lead nowhere and you want true, independent, transparent leadership, I ask you to cast your vote for Wilson Santos for Town Council; Melissa Brown Blaeuer and Pamela Fadden for State Assembly; and Christine Clarke for State Senate.

CarlLa Horton