‘The sad outcome of Mitch McConnel’s initial transgressions’

As printed in the October 26 edition of the Record, a writer is concerned with the possibility that the Democrats, if they win the Presidency and the Senate in November, will destroy the Supreme Court by packing it with Democratic justices.

Actually, the Supreme Court’s rule of law was already destroyed when Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel broke with precedent and refused to do his job in 2016 by forwarding President Barack Obama’s choice for the Supreme Court for 10 months while Obama was still President, as well as extending the nuclear option to Supreme Court nominations so that the customary 60-vote rule could be circumvented and debate on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch could be ended.

Packing the Supreme Court is just the sad outcome of McConnel’s initial transgressions.

Robert J. Bailey

Hewitt