What did Hillary - and then Obama - do four years ago?

Regarding the letter to the editor “Calls to concede are hypocritical,” the writer states the the “liberal left” is being hypocritical regarding President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election and its’ subsequent attitude toward Donald Trump as president.

What the letter writer neglects to admit is that Hillary Clinton conceded the 2016 presidential election via telephone call on election night and formally via a press conference the next day, even though she won the popular vote by three million and lost some of the so called swing states by razor thin margins.

She did not say that she would soon be occupying be the White House as Trump’s secretary of State Mike Pompeo maintained that Trump will be doing for the next four years.

By refusing to conceded, Trump is preventing President-elect Joe Biden from receiving crucial national security briefings from which Biden could make staffing positions. President Barack Obama graciously introduced then President-elect Trump to the White House four years ago.

Robert J. Bailey

Hewitt