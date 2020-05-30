Now, More of Your Doctors are In (and On)

Your doctor can see you in our offices, and online via telehealth. WMCHealth, WMCHealth Physicians, Bon Secours Charity Health System and Bon Secours Medical Group want you to know that much of our operations are returning to a “new normal” and we are seeing patients for elective outpatient surgeries and regular physician office visits.

Our care teams have the training, equipment, and capability to provide care safely – and you can be confident that our emergency rooms, surgery centers, and physician practice offices are ready for you – and safe for you.

Our providers are IN. Routine office visits are available in our medical practice offices.

New York State has allowed resumption of routine medical practice visits based on the status of coronavirus impact – including a drop in COVID-19 cases – in certain counties including Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Delaware, Rockland and Orange. Elective outpatient ambulatory procedures have resumed in these same counties.

Our medical and surgical practices are calling patients and confirming rescheduled appointments. If you need to make an appointment please call your doctor’s office.

Our providers are ON, too. Access to physicians telehealth appointments are easy and convenient. Often, a telehealth visit with a primary care provider can take place less than 24 hours from a request for an appointment.

Please call your doctor with WMCHealth Physicians or Bon Secours Medical Group to schedule a convenient phone, video, or office visit.

Do Not Wait for Care. Any individual with new or concerning symptoms or a change in health status should not wait for care for any reason. Please call a primary care physician’s office, come to an emergency room, or call 911. We have taken extraordinary measures to ensure that all our care environments are safe for our workforce and our patients.

Confidence in Your Safety.

Each patient visiting our medical practice offices, hospitals, emergency rooms and surgery centers can be confident that all CDC guidelines are met, or exceeded, for our use of personal protective equipment, and we have special cleaning and sanitization processes. Your experience will be comfortable and safe.

Patients Continue to Return Home.

We have discharged more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients across our network – and counting!

COVID-19 Testing is available by appointment. Across our entire network we have provided more than 32,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests. If you have symptoms of coronavirus infection, please go to WMCHealth.org/Testing for the hotline of the testing site nearest you.

Antibody Testing is now available for the public by appointment at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. We have conducted more than 10,000 antibody tests this month. Please call 914-326-2060, Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., for screening and to make a weekday appointment.

Free, confidential mental health hotline is available at 914-216-7733.

We encourage anyone who needs it to utilize this 24/7 mental and emotional health support service.