Seniors and their loved ones turn to Milford Manor for exemplary care and comfort

Milford Manor’s newly updated facilities are a top choice among local seniors and their loved ones. The specialized rehabilitation and nursing care center offers its residents comfortable living spaces, and top-notch medical care with high staff-to-resident ratios.

“Cannot put into words how amazing the staff is at Milford Manor,” Stephanie Lynn wrote in a review about the center. “My mom was a resident there for two weeks and the level of care was exceptional; the entire staff treated her like family and it was comforting knowing she was in such good hands when we were not there with her.”

A former rehab patient is now back on her feet thanks to Milford Manor and its hardworking staff.

“I spent 3 months here a couple of years ago. I will never forget Janet the nurse she was the best,” said Jean. “Physical therapy was awesome...I couldn’t walk and they got me up and going.”

The center also offers its residents a range of amenities, from painting and cooking classes, reminiscent programs, and celebrations to pet therapy and exercise sessions.

The nurturing facility specializes in providing short term patients with the rehabilitation and care they need to go back to the community, and long term residents with the compassion and care they should to get the most out of life. With its two atriums, several activity areas, an elegant dining room and an outdoor courtyard, residents and their families often describe Milford Manor as an extension of their home and the staff as family.