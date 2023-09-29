‘70s Cabaret’ will be presented Saturday

The West Milford Players will present a “70s Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29th and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Featured in the cast are Suzanne Goldensohn, Stan Saja, Melissa Martinique and Patrice Menhart-Finamore.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at thewestmilfordplayers.org

Members of the West Milford Players have been nominated for 2023 Perry Awards:

• Outstanding Youth Actress in a Musical: Skylar Clifford for “A Christmas Story the Musical”

• Outstanding Properties in a Musical: Bob Kreutz and Turner Striffler for “A Christmas Story the Musical”

• Outstanding Production of an Original Musical: “The Jackie Mason Musical: Both Sides of a Famous Love Affair,” Ginger Reiter, who wrote the book, music and lyrics; West Milford Players and Triton Talent, producers; Ginger Reiter and Ian Werhle, directors.

The awards ceremony is Sunday, Oct. 1.