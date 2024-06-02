Artist exhibit opens today in Jefferson

The Jefferson Arts Committee will host an Artist of the Month Exhibit with William Davies from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the Jefferson Township Public Library, 1031 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge.

Admission is free. The exhibit will be available for viewing through June 21.

Davies, an Oak Ridge resident, makes landscape drawings of New England and the Mid-Atlantic states using colored pencil, pastel and watercolor.

He has a bachelor’s degree in art education and a master’s degree in art with a major in painting and art history. He has been an adjunct professor of fine arts at William Paterson University and Bergen Community College and taught art at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge for 20 years.

He has exhibited his work in numerous group and juried shows, including at the U.S. Senate building.

Davies will be the first local artist to exhibit in the Jefferson Arts Committee’s new Adult Artist of the Month program while its Student Artists of the Month program is on hiatus for the next several months.