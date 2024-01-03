Auditions for play will be Saturday, Thursday

The West Milford Players are holding auditions for ”It Was a Dark & Stormy Night” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

The auditions will be at the West Milford Township Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

They are open to adults only, age 18 and older. Go online to wmplayers.org/auditions for a synopsis of the play and a breakdown of characters.

The play by Tim Kelly will be directed by Suzanne Goldensohn.

Performances will be March 1-3 and 9-10 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church.

For information, send email to goldensohnlozea@gmail.com