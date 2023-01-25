Classical music concert Saturday in Ringwood

Ringwood Friends of Music will present the GIL String Trio performing music by Mozart, Bach, Beethoven and Wiancko at Saturday, Jan. 28.

The 60-minute concert will be at 3 p.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, 145 Carletondale Road, Ringwood.

Admission is free and the location is wheelchair-accessible.

To attend, please register names by email at ringwoodfriendsofmusic@gmail.com

To insure social distance, each concert is limited to 25 families. Email us if your plans change. If needed, we will open same-day identical concerts.

Vaccinations and face covers are strongly encouraged. If you receive a positive test for COVID-19 or have any symptoms in the days before an event, please do not attend.

For information, call (973) 962-9025 or 216-4017.